US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Brian Ossenbeck from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on US Xpress Enterprises (USX – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Ossenbeck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 70.1% success rate. Ossenbeck covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Xpress Enterprises with a $7.00 average price target.

Based on US Xpress Enterprises’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $433 million and GAAP net loss of $9.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $415 million and had a net profit of $4.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of USX in relation to earlier this year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides truckload carrier services. It offers solo truckload, long haul & expedited load, demand critical, and intermodal transportation services; and logistics, brokerage, and specialized LTL services. The company operates though two segments: Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the OTR and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is engaged in non-asset based freight brokerage services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises was founded by Max L. Fuller and Patrick Quinn in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.