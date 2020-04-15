US Bancorp (USB) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on US Bancorp (USB – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 56.1% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Point Credit Company, Apollo Global Management, and BlackRock TCP Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for US Bancorp with a $47.39 average price target, which is a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $61.12 and a one-year low of $28.60. Currently, US Bancorp has an average volume of 10.24M.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.