March 31, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

US Bancorp (USB) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

By Carrie Williams

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Buy rating on US Bancorp (USBResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 50.5% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for US Bancorp with a $55.14 average price target, a 55.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on US Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.64 billion and net profit of $1.49 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.8 billion and had a net profit of $1.86 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019