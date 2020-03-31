US Bancorp (USB) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Buy rating on US Bancorp (USB – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 50.5% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for US Bancorp with a $55.14 average price target, a 55.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $56.00 price target.

Based on US Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.64 billion and net profit of $1.49 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.8 billion and had a net profit of $1.86 billion.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.