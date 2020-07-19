US Bancorp (USB) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 16, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on US Bancorp (USB – Research Report), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 71.7% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for US Bancorp with a $43.22 average price target, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report issued on July 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

US Bancorp’s market cap is currently $54.27B and has a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.