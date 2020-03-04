March 4, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Urban Outfitters (URBN) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

By Carrie Williams

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters (URBNResearch Report) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 35.4% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urban Outfitters is a Hold with an average price target of $26.38.

Based on Urban Outfitters’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $19.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $86.41 million.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments.

