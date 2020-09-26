Urban Edge Properties (UE) Receives an Outperform from Evercore ISI

Uncategorized

In a report issued on August 12, Samir Khanal from Evercore ISI reiterated an Outperform rating on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.60.

Urban Edge Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $9.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanal is ranked #6202 out of 6925 analysts.

Based on Urban Edge Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $73.62 million and net profit of $31.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $103 million and had a net profit of $26.57 million.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.