Uranium Energy (UEC) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on January 21, Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Uranium Energy (UEC – Research Report), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 57.9% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Lithium Americas, and Fission Uranium.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Uranium Energy with a $2.88 average price target, implying a 78.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.30 price target.

Uranium Energy’s market cap is currently $324.5M and has a P/E ratio of -20.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UEC in relation to earlier this year.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.