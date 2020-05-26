Upland Software (UPLD) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Upland Software (UPLD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 68.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Upland Software with a $43.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.87 and a one-year low of $20.75. Currently, Upland Software has an average volume of 330.6K.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations. Its applications address enterprise work challenges in the following categories: Project & Information Technology Management, Workflow Automation, and Digital Engagement. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.