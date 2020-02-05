February 5, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Upland Software (UPLD) Receives a Buy from Needham

By Austin Angelo

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software (UPLDResearch Report) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Upland Software with a $50.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.87 and a one-year low of $30.61. Currently, Upland Software has an average volume of 230.4K.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations.

