Upland Software (UPLD) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Upland Software (UPLD – Research Report), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 69.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Upland Software with a $53.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $45.99 and a one-year low of $20.75. Currently, Upland Software has an average volume of 338.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UPLD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations. Its applications address enterprise work challenges in the following categories: Project & Information Technology Management, Workflow Automation, and Digital Engagement. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.