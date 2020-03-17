Unum Group (UNM) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Hold rating on Unum Group (UNM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.91, close to its 52-week low of $11.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Unum Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.50, implying a 91.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Unum Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $296 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $249 million.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum U.S., Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.