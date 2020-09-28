Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.84, close to its 52-week low of $13.20.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Univest Of Pennsylvania.

The company has a one-year high of $27.54 and a one-year low of $13.20. Currently, Univest Of Pennsylvania has an average volume of 110.2K.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services through the Univest Bank and Trust Co. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. Univest was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.