Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute (UTI – Research Report), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 31.9% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and Synacor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Technical Institute is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.67, implying a 68.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.31 and a one-year low of $4.47. Currently, Universal Technical Institute has an average volume of 140.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.