Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute (UTI – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 38.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Technical Institute with a $9.67 average price target.

Based on Universal Technical Institute’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $54.48 million and GAAP net loss of $13.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.04 million and had a GAAP net loss of $365K.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.