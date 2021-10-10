Universal Music Group (UMGNF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Buy rating on Universal Music Group (UMGNF – Research Report) on October 6 and set a price target of EUR27.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.00, close to its 52-week high of $29.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Girod covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, and Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Music Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.39, a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR25.00 price target.

Universal Music Group NV is a music entertainment company. It is engaged in three main operating businesses: recorded music; music publishing; and merchandising. The company’s recorded music business discovers and develops artists, supports the creation of audio and audiovisual content by artists, and markets, distributes, sells and licenses such content to consumers across a wide array of formats and platforms.