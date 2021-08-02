Universal Electronics (UEIC) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Steve Frankel from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Universal Electronics (UEIC – Research Report), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.74.

Frankel has an average return of 17.7% when recommending Universal Electronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Electronics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.33.

The company has a one-year high of $65.02 and a one-year low of $35.09. Currently, Universal Electronics has an average volume of 69.6K.

Universal Electronics, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. It offers pre-programmed universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits; and software applications for televisions, audio-video accessories, intelligent wireless security, and smart home products. The company was founded on November 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, CA.