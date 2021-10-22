Universal Electronics (UEIC) Gets a Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Steve Frankel from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Universal Electronics (UEIC – Research Report), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.81.

Frankel has an average return of 12.8% when recommending Universal Electronics.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is ranked #3335 out of 7705 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Electronics with a $70.00 average price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Universal Electronics’ market cap is currently $590.7M and has a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UEIC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Universal Electronics, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. It offers pre-programmed universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits; and software applications for televisions, audio-video accessories, intelligent wireless security, and smart home products. The company was founded on November 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, CA.