Universal Display (OLED) Gets an Outperform Rating from Cowen & Co.

Uncategorized

Cowen & Co. analyst Krish Sankar reiterated an Outperform rating on Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) on August 5 and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.90.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Display is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $252.57, which is a 47.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Sankar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Sankar covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lam Research, Formfactor, and KLA.

Based on Universal Display’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $130 million and net profit of $40.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.97 million and had a net profit of $815K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OLED in relation to earlier this year.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode, technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.