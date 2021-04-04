Universal Display (OLED) Gets a Sell Rating from Susquehanna

In a report issued on March 31, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Sell rating on Universal Display (OLED – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $238.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Display with a $267.29 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $262.77 and a one-year low of $117.88. Currently, Universal Display has an average volume of 377.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OLED in relation to earlier this year.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode, technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.