Universal Display (OLED) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Universal Display (OLED – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $140.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -15.7% and a 33.3% success rate. Yang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as QuickLogic, Synaptics, and Corning.

Universal Display has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $171.00.

Universal Display’s market cap is currently $6.61B and has a P/E ratio of 48.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode, technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.