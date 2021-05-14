Unity Software (U) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wedbush and Stifel Nicolaus gave Unity Software (NYSE: U) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Schwartz upgraded Unity Software to Buy today and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.91, close to its 52-week low of $65.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 73.8% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Unity Software with a $127.00 average price target, implying a 50.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $174.94 and a one-year low of $65.11. Currently, Unity Software has an average volume of 4.22M.

California-based Unity Software Inc. is a video game software development company. The platform provides software solutions to create and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.