Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Unity Biotechnology (UBX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.82, close to its 52-week low of $2.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Unity Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Unity Biotechnology’s market cap is currently $209.5M and has a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.62.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of therapeutics to extend the human health span. The company was founded by Nathaniel David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi and Daohong Zhou in March 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.