Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Gets an Outperform Rating from Boenning & Scattergood

Boenning & Scattergood analyst Erik Zwick reiterated an Outperform rating on Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ: UNTY) on April 17 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.96.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Unity Bancorp with a $17.00 average price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Zwick is ranked #5138 out of 6515 analysts.

The company has a one-year high of $24.71 and a one-year low of $8.77. Currently, Unity Bancorp has an average volume of 18.74K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UNTY in relation to earlier this year.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The company accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.