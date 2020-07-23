Unitil (UTL) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Unitil (UTL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 68.2% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unitil is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $54.00.

Unitil’s market cap is currently $693.7M and has a P/E ratio of 20.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.77.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.