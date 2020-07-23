July 23, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Unitil (UTL) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

By Jason Carr

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Unitil (UTLResearch Report) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 68.2% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unitil is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $54.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Unitil’s market cap is currently $693.7M and has a P/E ratio of 20.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.77.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019