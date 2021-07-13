UnitedHealth (UNH) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth (UNH – Research Report) on June 9. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $416.04, close to its 52-week high of $425.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 55.4% success rate. Hill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, 1Life Healthcare, and Cardinal Health.

UnitedHealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $447.11, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Bank of America Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on UnitedHealth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.74 billion and net profit of $4.86 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.06 billion and had a net profit of $3.38 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 152 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UNH in relation to earlier this year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. is a diversified healthcare company, offering healthcare coverage and benefits services through UnitedHealthcare, and information and technology-enabled health services through Optum. The company was founded by Richard T. Burke in January 1977 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.