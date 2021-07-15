UnitedHealth (UNH) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn assigned a Buy rating to UnitedHealth (UNH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $440.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $414.74, close to its 52-week high of $425.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 74.9% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and HCA Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for UnitedHealth with a $451.81 average price target, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $425.98 and a one-year low of $289.64. Currently, UnitedHealth has an average volume of 2.9M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 152 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UNH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. is a diversified healthcare company, offering healthcare coverage and benefits services through UnitedHealthcare, and information and technology-enabled health services through Optum. The company was founded by Richard T. Burke in January 1977 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.