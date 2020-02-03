February 3, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

United Therapeutics (UTHR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

By Jason Carr

After Credit Suisse and Oppenheimer gave United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on United Therapeutics today and set a price target of $237.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 42.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Therapeutics with a $127.00 average price target, implying a 34.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $128.94 and a one-year low of $74.31. Currently, United Therapeutics has an average volume of 375.7K.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. It markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

