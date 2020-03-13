United Technologies (UTX) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on United Technologies (UTX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.50, close to its 52-week low of $92.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.8% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

United Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.50, which is a 76.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

United Technologies’ market cap is currently $88.69B and has a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UTX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It operates through the following business segments: Otis; Carrier; Pratt and Whitney; and Collins Aerospace Systems.