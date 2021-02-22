United States Cellular (USM) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Philip Cusick downgraded United States Cellular (USM – Research Report) to Hold on February 19 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Cusick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 63.6% success rate. Cusick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telephone & Data Systems, T Mobile US, and Anterix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United States Cellular is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

United States Cellular’s market cap is currently $2.73B and has a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.58.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.