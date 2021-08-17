United Parcel (UPS) Receives a Buy from UBS

UBS analyst Cristian Nedelcu maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel (UPS – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $197.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Nedelcu is ranked #2177 out of 7623 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Parcel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $218.69.

United Parcel’s market cap is currently $171.7B and has a P/E ratio of 28.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 32.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UPS in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1907, Georgia-based United Parcel Service, Inc. is the world’s largest package delivery company and a leading provider of global supply chain management solutions. The company also operates one of the largest airlines in the world and has the world’s largest fleet of alternative-powered vehicles. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight.