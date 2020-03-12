March 12, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

United Parcel (UPS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel (UPSResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.99, close to its 52-week low of $87.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 55.3% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.

United Parcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.88, representing a 36.8% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $119.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $125.31 and a one-year low of $87.10. Currently, United Parcel has an average volume of 4.23M.

United Parcel Service, Inc. operates as a logistics and package delivery company providing supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

