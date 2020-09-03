United Parcel (UPS) Got Some Bad News

Berenberg Bank analyst William Fitzalan Howard downgraded United Parcel (UPS – Research Report) to Sell yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $165.78, close to its 52-week high of $166.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Howard is ranked #1087 out of 6934 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for United Parcel with a $137.71 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on United Parcel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.04 billion and net profit of $965 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.05 billion and had a net profit of $1.69 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UPS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Parcel Service, Inc. operates as a logistics and package delivery company providing supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The company operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers a full spectrum of U.S. domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, Indian sub-continent, and the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain and Freight segment offers transportation, distribution, and international trade and brokerage services. The company was founded by James E. Casey and Claude Ryan on August 28, 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.