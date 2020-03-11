United Natural Foods (UNFI) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo downgraded United Natural Foods (UNFI – Research Report) to Sell. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 64.2% success rate. Kelly covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Performance Food Group, and US Food Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Natural Foods is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.13 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, United Natural Foods has an average volume of 1.34M.

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment distributes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products. The Others segment includes the sale other activities of the firm.