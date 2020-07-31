United Community Banks (UCBI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on July 22, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on United Community Banks (UCBI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 52.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Independent Bank Group, and Cadence Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Community Banks with a $21.50 average price target, representing a 17.7% upside. In a report issued on July 24, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

United Community Banks’ market cap is currently $1.58B and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UCBI in relation to earlier this year.

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.