United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Gets a Sell Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas analyst Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage with a Sell rating on United Airlines Holdings (UAL – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.99.

United Airlines Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.38.

The company has a one-year high of $93.72 and a one-year low of $17.80. Currently, United Airlines Holdings has an average volume of 25.82M.

UAL Corp. provides air transportation services through it’s subsidiary, United Airlines, Inc., in North America, the Pacific, the Atlantic and Latin America. It offers transportation of passengers and cargo. The company operates 3,400 flights and 200 United States domestic and international destinations from its hubs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago and Washington. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.