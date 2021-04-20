United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings (UAL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Airlines Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.83, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Argus Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $66.00 price target.

Based on United Airlines Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.41 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.9 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.89 billion and had a net profit of $641 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UAL in relation to earlier this year.

UAL Corp. provides air transportation services through it’s subsidiary, United Airlines, Inc., in North America, the Pacific, the Atlantic and Latin America. It offers transportation of passengers and cargo. The company operates 3,400 flights and 200 United States domestic and international destinations from its hubs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago and Washington. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.