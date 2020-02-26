Uniper SE (UNPRF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker upgraded Uniper SE (UNPRF – Research Report) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.47, close to its 52-week high of $32.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 28.6% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centrica, ENGIE SA, and EON SE.

Uniper SE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.94.

Uniper SE’s market cap is currently $11.88B and has a P/E ratio of 9.48. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

Uniper SE engages in the provision of energy. Its services include power generation, global energy trading, energy sales, energy storage, and energy services. It operates through the following segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation.