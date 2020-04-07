Uniper SE (UNPRF) Gets a Sell Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst John Musk maintained a Sell rating on Uniper SE (UNPRF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.55, close to its 52-week low of $24.39.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel fur Uniper von 25 auf 20 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf “Underperform” belassen. Europaische Versorger seien in der Covid-19-Krise robust, aber dagegen nicht immun, schrieb Analyst John Musk in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Eine geringere Energie-Nachfrage, niedrigere Strompreise und moglicherweise steigende Kapitalkosten hatten die grossten Auswirkungen auf den Sektor. Insgesamt reduzierte der Experte seine Gewinnschatzungen je Aktie fur 2020 und 2021, er halt den Ausverkauf im Sektor aber fur ubertrieben. Uniper zahlt fur ihn aufgrund einer wenig vorteilhaften Energie-Ausrichtung zu den unattraktivsten Werten./ajx/tih Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 17:40 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 00:15 / ET Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Musk is ranked #1892 out of 6228 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uniper SE is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $24.04, implying a -5.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, HSBC also downgraded the stock to Sell with a EUR21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.79 and a one-year low of $24.39. Currently, Uniper SE has an average volume of 99.

Uniper SE engages in the provision of energy. Its services include power generation, global energy trading, energy sales, energy storage, and energy services. It operates through the following segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation. The European Generation segment comprises of the power and heat generation facilities that the Uniper Group operates in Europe. The Global Commodities segment bundles the energy trading activities, and forms a commercial interface. The fuels required for power generation are procured, emission allowances are traded, the electricity produced is marketed and the portfolio is optimized by managing the use of the power plants. The International Power Generation segment brings together the operating power generation business of the Uniper Group in Russia and Brazil. The company was founded in January 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.