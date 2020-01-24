January 24, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Union Pacific (UNP) Receives a Hold from Barclays

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Union Pacific (UNPResearch Report), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.19, close to its 52-week high of $187.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 60.6% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Union Pacific is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $192.00, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $201.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Union Pacific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.21 billion and net profit of $1.4 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.76 billion and had a net profit of $1.55 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019