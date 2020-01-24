Union Pacific (UNP) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Union Pacific (UNP – Research Report), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.19, close to its 52-week high of $187.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 60.6% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Union Pacific is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $192.00, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $201.00 price target.

Based on Union Pacific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.21 billion and net profit of $1.4 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.76 billion and had a net profit of $1.55 billion.

