Unilever (UN) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

In a report issued on January 31, James Targett from Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever (UN – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 46.0% success rate. Targett covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Procter & Gamble, and Kraft Heinz.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Unilever with a $57.39 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.62 and a one-year low of $53.31. Currently, Unilever has an average volume of 1.18M.

Unilever NV engages in the production and marketing of consumer goods in the nutrition, hygiene, and personal care categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Personal Care, Foods, Refreshment, and Home Care. The Personal Care segment covers the sales of skin and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.