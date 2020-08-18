August 18, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Unilever NV (UNLVF) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

By Austin Angelo

Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo maintained a Buy rating on Unilever NV (UNLVFResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.00.

Deboo has an average return of 13.4% when recommending Unilever NV.

According to TipRanks.com, Deboo is ranked #2544 out of 6897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Unilever NV with a $59.98 average price target, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR55.00 price target.

Unilever NV’s market cap is currently $154.7B and has a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.46.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.

