Unilever NV (UNLVF) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Celine Pannuti maintained a Hold rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF – Research Report) on September 25 and set a price target of EUR52.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Pannuti is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Pannuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Essity Aktiebolag AB, Nestlé SA, and Essity AB.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Unilever NV with a $59.76 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.83 and a one-year low of $45.00. Currently, Unilever NV has an average volume of 10.68K.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.