September 28, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Unilever NV (UNLVF) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

By Austin Angelo

J.P. Morgan analyst Celine Pannuti maintained a Hold rating on Unilever NV (UNLVFResearch Report) on September 25 and set a price target of EUR52.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Pannuti is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Pannuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Essity Aktiebolag AB, Nestlé SA, and Essity AB.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Unilever NV with a $59.76 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $64.83 and a one-year low of $45.00. Currently, Unilever NV has an average volume of 10.68K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019