Unilever NV (UNLVF) Gets a Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released yesterday, James Targett from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Unilever NV (UNLVFResearch Report), with a price target of EUR54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 46.1% success rate. Targett covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Procter & Gamble, Nestlé SA, and Glanbia.

Unilever NV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.11.

Unilever NV’s market cap is currently $163.1B and has a P/E ratio of 24.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.72.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.

