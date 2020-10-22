Unilever NV (UNLVF) Gets a Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst John Ennis CFA maintained a Buy rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.11.

CFA has an average return of 10.4% when recommending Unilever NV.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #2291 out of 7011 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Unilever NV with a $64.11 average price target, which is a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR61.00 price target.

Unilever NV’s market cap is currently $163.1B and has a P/E ratio of 24.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.81.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.