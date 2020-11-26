Unilever NV (Other OTC: UNLVF) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Unilever NV (UNLVF – Research Report), Alan C Jope, bought shares of UNLVF for $2,383.

Following Alan C Jope’s last UNLVF Buy transaction on May 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 11.5%. In addition to Alan C Jope, one other UNLVF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $64.83 and a one-year low of $45.00. Currently, Unilever NV has an average volume of 146. UNLVF’s market cap is $156 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.80.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.36, reflecting a -100.0% downside. UNLVF is a controversial stock, with 7 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Six different firms, including Barclays and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $291K worth of UNLVF shares and purchased $7,399 worth of UNLVF shares. The insider sentiment on Unilever NV has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alan C Jope's trades have generated a -4.3% average return based on past transactions.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.