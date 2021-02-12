Under Armour (UAA) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Hold rating to Under Armour (UAA – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.99, close to its 52-week high of $23.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.2% and a 80.5% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Under Armour has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.89, representing a 4.7% upside. In a report issued on February 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Under Armour’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.43 billion and net profit of $38.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.44 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $15.3 million.

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America and other territories. Consumers of its apparel include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce and nearly 400 total factory house and brand house stores. Under Armour also operates digital fitness apps with more than 200 million users. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996.