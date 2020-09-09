Under Armour (UAA) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Matthew McClintock from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Under Armour (UAA – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.95.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 60.3% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Under Armour is a Hold with an average price target of $10.00.

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America and other territories. Consumers of its apparel include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce and nearly 400 total factory house and brand house stores. Under Armour also operates digital fitness apps with more than 200 million users. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996.