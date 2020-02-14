Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 75.7% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Springworks Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Orchard Therapeutics.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.17.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $87.83 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.