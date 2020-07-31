Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE – Research Report), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 56.1% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $85.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $91.77 and a one-year low of $31.99. Currently, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 501K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RARE in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Shalini Sharp, the CFO & EVP of RARE sold 12,798 shares for a total of $949,431.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. Crysvita is an antibody administered via subcutaneous injection used for the treatment of XLH. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.