Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

By Ryan Adsit

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RAREResearch Report) on February 13 and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 49.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.25, representing a 14.6% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $74.50 and a one-year low of $35.41. Currently, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 525.5K.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.

